Diver and underwater archaeologist Florian Huber touches a rare Enigma cipher machine used by the Nazi military during World War Two, in Gelting Bay near Flensburg, Germany November 11, 2020. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Howe
Divers discover Nazi WW2 enigma machine in Baltic Sea
Cyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument
Cash was the most used payment instrument at the euro area country level with the highest proportions in Malta (88%), Spain and Cyprus (83%...
Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus
Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available...
Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach
Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Police still looking for 37-year-old missing man from Kilani (PHOTO)
Police on Friday were looking for the second day in a row 37-year-old Yiannis Flouri, from Kilani village in Limassol district. And they desperately need...
EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Squash soup
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Mezedes
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Salmon and shrimp sheftalies
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
