DiVE into the world of VAT

Limassol – The Chelco VAT International Academy recently launched a first-of-its-kind in Cyprus expert diploma in Value Added Tax (VAT).

The Diploma in VAT Excellence (DiVE), is a high-level course spanning a period of 10-months, with emphasis on the Cyprus VAT legislation.

Classes will commence in September 2021 with completion in June 2022 and will be taught by Academy Instructors, Alexis Tsielepis and Panayiotis Panayi, as well as specialised VAT guest experts from Cyprus and abroad.

“DiVE has been months in the making, and now here it is. It will be a real pleasure to guide participants through the vast ocean that is Value Added Tax! The journey begins here,” Tsielepis said, adding:

“The world of VAT requires dedication and specialised knowledge to tackle the complexities of the legislation. Successful completion of DiVE will elevate the knowledge and ability of a participant to that of a true VAT expert.”

Tsielepis elaborated that candidates will be taken through the EU VAT Directive’s main chapters line-by-line and step-by-step, analysing how they have been transposed in the Cyprus VAT legislation. DiVE will also examine around 30 key judgments of the European Court of Justice on VAT interpretation. The course will conclude with a written and oral exam.

The diploma is geared towards industry professionals dealing with complex VAT issues, such as CFOs, Financial Controllers, accountants, tax consultants and tax lawyers.

The purpose of DiVE is to allow individuals and/or businesses to invest in a solid foundation on which they can then offer or apply the knowledge gained to address their own VAT requirements or those of their clients.

Lessons will be delivered through a combination of group classes, one-on-one workshops and online sessions, while for the first six months, classes will be held for one week each month from 9am to 5pm daily.

The Diploma will cover such notions as taxable person, taxable transactions, place of supply, taxable amount, time of supply, exemptions, deductions, the various VAT rates and the obligation to pay VAT.

DiVE will also cover the Tour Operator Margin Scheme (TOMS), the margin scheme for second hand goods (including art and vehicles), the capital goods scheme, the One Stop Shop (OSS), the Import One Stop Shop (IOSS) and more.

Registrations are now open. For more information, visit www.chelcovat.com.