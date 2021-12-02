Disy to elect presidential elections runner on March 12, amidst high rift speculation

Ruling right-wing Disy will elect its February 2023 presidential elections candidate on March 12, and has set January 10 as the deadline for submission of interest by hopefuls.

The decisions were taken on Wednesday evening by the party’s political office amidst strong speculation that a rift within is imminent because of the two highly-rumoured possible hopefuls.

That is, Disy leader Averof Neophytou and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides who was not present at the meeting since he had other obligations – as he informed the party.

Earlier this week, Christodoulides had said it was too early to start discussing the presidential elections and that the right time would perhaps be in late spring, early summer.

Party officials have publicly said that if Christodoulides was interested in running as president he should be bound by Disy’s procedures.

The new Disy candidate – whoever that might be – will succeed incumbent Nicos Anastasiades who said he would not run for a third term.

According to Disy’s statute the party’s candidate in presidential elections is elected by the Supreme Council that may refer the result to the party’s congress for ratification.

The Supreme Council will convene on March 12, an official party statement said at the end of the meeting.