District officer to deal with the problem of asphalt factory in Mitsero

The beginning of the construction work for the transfer of the asphalt factory of the company Prometheas Asphalt Ltd from Tseri to Mitsero is approaching and the affected residents are warning that they will not allow the relocation to their area. They have also filed an appeal to annul the planning permit and have also requested an interim order so that any work will stop.

The ball now is in the court of the District Officer as the relevant authority that will decide whether any modification of the plans is needed.

It is noted that the Initiative Group of the protesting communities continues reaction. Yesterday the residents carried out a protest outside the Environment Department during a meeting related to the Prometheas Asphalt Ltd.

