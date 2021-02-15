District of Limassol mostly affected by COVID-19

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou today had a meeting with the participation of the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19 members and the Tracing Unit, focusing the epidemiological situation in Cyprus.

According to the data presented, it emerges that the District of Limassol as a whole and not isolated areas of the district, is particularly affected. At the same time, the other districts are marginally below the safe average, something that can easily be reversed.

A large number of confirmed cases have been found in specific working areas in all districts like pharmaceutical companies, food units, retail trading businesses and so forth.

It seems that the health measures and protocols are not been respected so Health Services have intensified local checks to these areas.

Finally, there was an increase of senior citizens who test positive to the virus. As ascertained, they get infected within their families or from people who are in charge of taking care of them.

It is once again noted that people taking care of senior citizens must be tested for COVID-19 every week.

