Distribution of the 3rd package of free of charge COVID-19 self-tests continues

The Ministry of Health reminds beneficiaries that the distribution of the 3rd package of free of charge self-tests continues from 24 February 2022, until 23 March.

Beneficiaries are citizens who have completed their vaccination scheme with two doses for the two-dose vaccine and one dose for the single-dose vaccine or have received the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine and are also beneficiaries of the General Health System, as well as children up to 17 years old, who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the period required for the administration of the 2nd dose has not elapsed.

a) Beneficiaries of the GHS can receive the self-tests from the pharmacies which are contracted with the GHS, upon presentation of proof of identification.

  • The package includes five self-tests and citizens will have the opportunity to carry out the examination on their own initiative, to see if they are positive to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
  • In case of a positive result, citizens must contact their Personal Doctor to refer them for a PCR test at a Public Health Centre in the district of their residence.

b) Citizens who are not beneficiaries of the GHS, but who have completed their vaccination scheme in Cyprus, or have completed their vaccination scheme in another European country and are beneficiaries of the GHS, can pick up the package containing the five self-tests from the following points:

District

Location

Address

Lefkosia

Daily from 10:30 until 13:00

Lefkosia Old Hospital

Nechru Avenue, Agios Andreas, Postal Code 1102, Lefkosia

Lemesos

Daily from 12 p.m. until 13:00

Maternity Centre, Lemesos Old Hospital

Leontiou A’ 188, Postal Code 3022, Lemesos

Larnaka

Daily from 10:30 until 13:00

Maternity Centre, Larnaka Old Hospital

Grigori Afxentiou Avenue 40, Postal Code 6021, Larnaka

Pafos

Daily from 10:30 until 13:00

Maternity Centre, Pafos General Hospital

Achepans 8026, Postal Code 8100, Pafos

Ammochostos

Daily from 10:30 until 13:00

Maternity Centre, Ammochostos Health Centre

Christou Kkeli 25, Postal Code 5310, Paralimni

In case of a positive result, citizens must contact the Centre for Coordination of Public Health Clinics via email: [email protected] by sending their identification details (name, surname, telephone number, ID number, date of birth and district), as well as a photo of their positive self-test.

