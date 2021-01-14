Distant learning discriminatory for students with special needs

The fact that children with special needs are limited to distant learning and are deprived of live education may create a discrimination against them due to their individual needs, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Human Rights said.

And this because the education they receive online obviously cannot replace the education provided by the Special Schools. This is noted in a report by the Commissioner regarding distance learning for children with special needs.

Maria Stylianou is asking the Education Ministry to immediately re-examine the issue.

In his reply, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that the needs of children with special needs have been taken into consideration and the Ministry has prepared a special program fulfilling the needs of these children.