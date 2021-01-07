Distance learning till the end of January for public schools except kindergartens

Distance learning till the end of January for public primary, secondary and tertiary level schools but kindergartens – state, community and private – will be in normal operation, according to Philenews.

Insiders, however, could not confirm whether teachers will be carrying out distance learning because of the alarming spread of the coronavirus from the schools where they are appointed or from their homes.

Unions have asked for teachers to be carrying out lessons electronically from their home rather than from empty classrooms.

But the Ministry of Education’s response will come on Friday after a scheduled Cabinet meeting during which final decisions on the island’s imminent lockdown are set to be taken.

The teachers argue their health would be in danger if they had to conduct lessons outside their homes.