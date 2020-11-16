Distance learning fully implemented in Limassol and Paphos

With the implementation of additional health measures in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, distance learning is now implemented for all students of Lyceums, Technical School and generally of the higher education in these two districts.

The education continues on the basis of a curriculum which is adjusted to the facts of distance learning.

Following the recent modification of rules, distance learning is now part of the educational system and is considered equal to the education in physical presence.

The Education Ministry in an announcement noted that the first concern is the students’ health. However the Ministry is doing its utmost with the use of modern technology so that students will not suffer losses and will not have gaps.

The ministry has plans and alternatives, however, decisions will be made according to conditions formed.

(philenews)