A new production by Dancecyprus inspired by the pandemic and its consequences. Choreographer Fouli Stylianidou presents a contemporary dance work that draws inspiration from the emotions felt and experienced by human beings and artists in particular. In Greek.

Performing with her on stage: Ivi Hadjivassiliou, Christiana Eftychiou and musician Dimitris Savva.

When Thursday, September 16 at 8.30pm

Where Rialto Theatre

Location

Tickets

Duration: 40’

Tickets: €10