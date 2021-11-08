Disputed tavern bill seems to be the reason behind Limassol attempted murder

A disputed tavern bill seems to be the reason a 38-year-old man crashed his car through the window of a taxi office in Limassol in an alleged attempt last week to kill another man aged 47.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that Limassol district court on Sunday remanded in custody for eight days the suspect of the early Saturday morning incident.

He faces attempted murder charges after allegedly running down deliberately the victim – an army man – after revving up.

The victim had been standing outside the taxi office on Makarios Avenue at the time. An employee inside the office only escaped injury by ducking to the back of the office.

The 47-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital where he is receiving surgery for multiple broken bones in his legs.

Police who said the victim told them that he didn’t even know the assailant.

They have found out that while partying at a taverna on Friday night the brother of the arrested man had been involved in a fight with the owner of the taxi office. And that he told this to his brother who got really angry over it.

The court heard that the suspect was claiming that it was all an accident and he did not intend to crash into the taxi office.