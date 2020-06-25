News World Disorder in London leaves 15 officers injured, police say

Disorder in London leaves 15 officers injured, police say

A government and NHS Test and Trace advert is seen on a billboard in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British police said on Thursday 15 officers were injured when disorder broke out following an unauthorised music event in the Brixton area of south London overnight.

London police said they had been called to the street event but the crowd refused to engage with officers.

“The event continued and more officers attended the scene and the group became hostile towards officers,” the police said.

Unverified images on social media showed crowds confronting officers and attacking a police car. Reuters was unable to independently verify those images.

Police said 15 officers were injured, none seriously although two required hospital treatment, and a small number of police cars were damaged.

“Last night we received numerous concerns from residents complaining about a large gathering, noise, anti-social behaviour and violence and officers responded to those concerns,” said police Commander Colin Wingrove.

“These gatherings are unlawful, as well as posing a risk to public health and against coronavirus restrictions. The violence shown towards officers is totally unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in any form.”

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO

By Josephine Koumettou
