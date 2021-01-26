News Local Disobedient reserves have to report for duty

Disobedient reserves have to report for duty

The Defense Ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Police have made the necessary adjustments so that disobedient reserves will be found and be summoned for duty.

More specifically, following the development of a system at the Defense Ministry surveying the disobedient reserves, the Police has modified its computer system to provide the ability to its members to find and summon reservists for duty.

Disobedient reservists have until 20 April 2021 to comply otherwise in accordance with the provisions of the Law relating to the National Guard they commit a felony and in case they are convicted they are liable to imprisonment not exceeding one year or to a fine not exceeding 2,000 euros or both.

 

