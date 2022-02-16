Disney World to drop mask mandate for vaccinated guests

NewsWorldDisney World to drop mask mandate for vaccinated guests

File Photo: Walt Disney World Conducts A Phased Reopening From Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Restrictions In Lake Buena Vista
Disney World plans to make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests from Thursday, an update on its website showed, reversing a policy introduced in mid-2021.

The easing of the mask mandate comes after Universal Orlando Resort and cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also made face coverings optional for their guests.

Disney World in Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co , said it expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings in all indoor locations, including theaters.

An update on Disneyland California’s website showed masks were required for unvaccinated guests in all indoor locations, while face coverings were optional outdoors.

Disney World and Disneyland both said masks will still be required in certain indoor settings, including transportation.

Many major U.S. firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, have also made masks optional for their workers, although President Joe Biden said last week dropping COVID-19 mask requirements entirely was “probably premature”.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
