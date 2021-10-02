Disney World celebrates 50th anniversary on October 1

Friday (October 1) marks the 50th anniversary of when guests were first allowed into Florida’s Walt Disney World.

The resort was the brainchild of Walt Disney himself, but he died four years before the park opened.

His brother, Roy Disney, came out of retirement to oversee the construction of the park and presided over the official opening.

Celebrations of the anniversary will continue for 18 months. To mark the occasion, there are new rides like ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ and a new light show, ‘Harmonious’.