Discussions about state hospitals remaining open in the afternoon still continue

Just 12 days before the 1st of June, day when, according to the announcements of the Health Minister and of the Health Insurance Organization (HIO), the state hospitals would begin operation on weekends, in the afternoons and on holidays, processes are still in the air.

The discussions between HIO and the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) so that OKYPY centers would be given to HIO to be used for this purpose have not yet even reached the essence of the issue.

It has not yet been determined who will man the state hospitals while differences also exist regarding the remuneration of the doctors who will work the shifts.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas has convened an extraordinary meeting today to discuss the issue.