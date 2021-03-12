Discussion about establishment of units for COVID-19 patients in Paphos

Chalarambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization, today visited the Paphos General Hospital and discussed the establishment of units for COVID-19 patients.

In statements to journalists, Charilaou said that during his visit he discussed ways to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients.

He noted that due to the sudden increase of patients in state hospitals it is imperative to establish more units.

As he said, patients that will be treated at the Paphos General Hospital will not necessarily have to be from Paphos since all state hospitals operate as communicating vessels for the treatment of all patients.