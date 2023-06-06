World Refugee Day Futsal Tournament 2023

Generation for Change CY invites you to the second World Refugee Day Futsal Tournament!

The event will take place on Saturday, June 24, in an intercultural space to express solidarity and support for refugees and promote exchange between locals and refugees.

The tournament is organised in the context of World Refugee Day 2023. One of this year’s key messages is that “Refugees want opportunities, not handouts. They wish to be self-reliant and are eager to use their talents and passions to contribute to the communities hosting them.”

Create your teams and join the fun!

To participate, fill out the registration form by June 16, 2023!

The teams are gender-neutral, and each needs to have a minimum of 5 players and a maximum of 8 players.

Register your team in the link below: https://forms.gle/Hgm9TLQhzsbBPaxU8

Tournament Location: PE Center, Strovolos

Address: https://goo.gl/maps/RsYWYa2oamR2uB8i7

Date: Saturday, June 24, at 17:30

The event is organised by Generation for Change CY, Humanitarian Service and Sports Organisation, Athletes for Hope and Running Fluent Initiative, and it is supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cyprus and Central Park Nicosia.