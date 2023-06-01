Swapping Therapy at Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Shopping therapy is out of Fashion! 💚♻️

Swap your clothes and refresh your wardrobes with minimal environmental and social impact! 🌍🍂

Visit Stelios Philanthropic Foundation on Saturday, June 3 to give your pre-loved items a second chance with just €5 entry at the door 🗓️

How the swap works:

Participants bring in their clothes and the Motivw team will review their condition on the spot. If the items of clothing are in good condition every item is awarded an exchange token (these are wooden coins) according to their value. Values are 1 (white), 2 (blue) and 4 (black) and are given according to quality, brand and material. The tokens are then used to “purchase” clothes from our selection of donated items. The space is divided into zones, according to the token colours (item values).

Tokens are used as currency for “buying” clothes.

Note: The limit to the number of items per person is 5. If more than 5 items are brought in they will be regarded as donations. In short 1 item of clothing = 1 token of specific value.

Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Nicosia 10 am – 5 pm, Apostolou Varnava & Eptanisou 57, Nicosia.