Street Party: AHDR turns 20!

For the last 20 years, the AHDR has been creating magic in one of the most unexpected places – the buffer zone in Nicosia. What was an area surrounded by barbed wire and fences has become an incubator of children’s laughter and lively discussions between people from all around the island.

Join the celebrations for International Peace Day and AHDR’s 20-year anniversary of tirelessly working towards peace, as it chooses not to lose hope and to keep on… imagining.

The event will include arts activities for children, a creative writing workshop for adults, a guided walk around Nicosia, delicious food from Omni Honest Food, refreshing drinks from The Home Café and groovy tunes by the legendary Nostalgia Parties, that will make you remember the moves of Macarena in no time.

Event programme:

17:30-18:00

AHDR ‘Teaching for Peace’ Awards Ceremony & Reception

18:15-20:15

Writing, feeling, and remembering together: A creative writing workshop with Nicoletta Demetriou (The Writing Room)

18:15-20:15

A creative adventure: Arts activities for children with Duygu Meren & Lara Sophie Benjamin

18:15-20:15

Let’s walk… Nicosia! with Loizos Kapsalis & Hayat Sebep

20:00-23:00

Party with Nostalgia Parties, with DJ Claudio

Food from Omni Honest Food and drinks from The Home Café.

FREE ENTRANCE

Registration for the workshops is required:

https://form.jotform.com/232322897058058

