DiscoverStreet Party: AHDR turns 20!

Street Party: AHDR turns 20!

375861766 679068674256381 2300641981367530038 N
375861766 679068674256381 2300641981367530038 N

For the last 20 years, the AHDR has been creating magic in one of the most unexpected places – the buffer zone in Nicosia. What was an area surrounded by barbed wire and fences has become an incubator of children’s laughter and lively discussions between people from all around the island.

Join the celebrations for International Peace Day and AHDR’s 20-year anniversary of tirelessly working towards peace, as it chooses not to lose hope and to keep on… imagining.

The event will include arts activities for children, a creative writing workshop for adults, a guided walk around Nicosia, delicious food from Omni Honest Food, refreshing drinks from The Home Café and groovy tunes by the legendary Nostalgia Parties, that will make you remember the moves of Macarena in no time.

Event programme:

17:30-18:00
AHDR ‘Teaching for Peace’ Awards Ceremony & Reception

18:15-20:15
Writing, feeling, and remembering together: A creative writing workshop with Nicoletta Demetriou (The Writing Room)

18:15-20:15
A creative adventure: Arts activities for children with Duygu Meren & Lara Sophie Benjamin

18:15-20:15
Let’s walk… Nicosia! with Loizos Kapsalis & Hayat Sebep

20:00-23:00
Party with Nostalgia Parties, with DJ Claudio

Food from Omni Honest Food and drinks from The Home Café.

FREE ENTRANCE
Registration for the workshops is required:
https://form.jotform.com/232322897058058

Read more:

Association for Historical Dialogue and Research celebrates 20 years of operations

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
On This Day: Greek-Mozambican left-wing militant Dimitri Tsafendas stabs ‘Apartheid architect’ Henrik Verwoerd in South Africa in 1966
Next article
Spectacular murmurations of wading birds at The Wash estuary near Snettisham

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros