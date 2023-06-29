Stray – a photo project

‘Stray photos in stray places, stray thoughts and feelings, stray creatures in nameless cities, stray noises resonate’, maybe this is a more appropriate description of this happening rather than the word ‘exhibition’, kyriakos h. has been out and about in the margins of towns and metropolises, becoming a distant observer of the quotidian chaos that unfolds in every other corner, where “strayness” is conceptualised in the interaction between nature, people, animals, processes and spaces, questioning the boundaries of the tangible and the fictional.

‘Stray’ is a collection of photographs from this never-ending process; a collection of what has stood apart, of what feels stray. And what feels stray, feels uncannily inclusive and uncomfortably familiar to the eyes of those who choose to stray away.

‘Stray’ is curated by Ioulita Toumazi and soundscaped by gr?fos, with graphics by Marina Sfiktou.

Parallel events:

28/6 Wednesday – Opening with DJ PONY MAN

1/7 Saturday – Discussion around the politics of photography, with Nicos Philippou, Kyriakos & Ioulita

13/7 Thursday – kahvenes with Ilchuk

20/7 Thursday – Closing party with live acts by:

Ichomagnetic Thoughts

X.ypno x gr?fos

Kalaqs

Duration: 28 June – 20 July 2023

Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday 18:30 – 21:30

Location: Eltaller (Leukou Anastassiade 12, Kaimakli , Lefkosia, Cyprus)