Stand-up comedy festival set to bring laughter to Limassol’s Heroes’ Square

A weekend dedicated to stand-up comedy is set to come alive in September at Heroes’ Square in Limassol, offering open-mic sessions, musical comedy performances, and stand-up comedy shows to the public.

Marking its debut, the festival, jointly organised by Rialto Theatre and “Stantar Kkomety,” will kick off on Friday, September 22, at 8:00 PM on the specially restructured Heroes’ Square. The evening will commence with a competitive open-mic event, where the winner will earn a spot in the official performances throughout the three-day festival. The opening ceremony will conclude with a lively party.

Weekend performances will commence at 6:00 PM, and during the festival, outdoor food and beverage kiosks will be available. Attendees can also enjoy two humorous musical performances.

The highlight of the program will be the theatre performances, followed by post-show entertainment, including drinks, music, and conversations with the comedians. The festival will conclude with the live recording of the “After the Show” podcast on stage at 9:15 PM on Sunday, September 24.

In addition to the entertainment, the festival offers the public a chance to attend free intensive seminars and open discussions led by professional comedians. This unique opportunity allows attendees to appreciate, connect with, and better understand the authentic world of stand-up comedy.

The theatre performances and Friday’s competitive open-mic event are open to individuals over 16 years of age, while the Saturday stand-up comedy event at Heroes Square welcomes all family members.

Programme:

Friday 22 September @Heroes’ Square

19:00 – Festival Opening

20:30 – 22:00 Open-mic contest

22:00 – 00:00 DJ set

After 00:00 the festival will relocate to Sousou Bar.

Saturday 23 September

18:00 – Opening at Heroes’ Square

18:30 – 19:30 Stand-up on the Square

19:30– 20:30 Alejjos live at Heroes Square

21:00 – 23:00 Stantar Kkomedy line up inside the Theatre

23:00 – 00:00 Outdoor party and discussion

After 00:00 the festival will continue at Sousou Bar.

Sunday 24 September

16:00 – 18:00 Seminar in the Theatre

18:00 – 19:00 MrKyprits live at Heroes Square

19:00 – 21:00 Stantar Kkomety line up inside the Theatre

21:00 – 21:30 Break

21:30 – 23:00 “After the Show” Podcast

23:00 – 00:00 Outdoor party and discussion

After 00:00 the festival will continue at Sousou Bar.

Tickets: € 12/10 (€ 20/15 Festival pass)