Solea Valley Farmers Market *May 2023*

DiscoverSolea Valley Farmers Market *May 2023*

Solea Market
Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and support the local community on May 7 at the Solea Valley Farmers Market.

Among the olive trees you will find:

  • local, seasonal fruits and vegetables
  • herbal products and cosmetics
  • local olive oil, honey and wine
  • vegetarian/vegan food
  • secondhand clothes/accessories
  • handmade goods by local artisans
  • Vinyl Corner with new and used records

Those who would like to participate can contact the market organisers before April 27, as available stalls are limited.

Sunday, May 7 from 11 am to 6 pm at “Oi Miloi – The Mills” event hall in Linou.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
