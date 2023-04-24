Solea Valley Farmers Market *May 2023*

Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and support the local community on May 7 at the Solea Valley Farmers Market.
Among the olive trees you will find:
- local, seasonal fruits and vegetables
- herbal products and cosmetics
- local olive oil, honey and wine
- vegetarian/vegan food
- secondhand clothes/accessories
- handmade goods by local artisans
- Vinyl Corner with new and used records
Those who would like to participate can contact the market organisers before April 27, as available stalls are limited.
Sunday, May 7 from 11 am to 6 pm at “Oi Miloi – The Mills” event hall in Linou.