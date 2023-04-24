Solea Valley Farmers Market *May 2023*

Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture and support the local community on May 7 at the Solea Valley Farmers Market.

Among the olive trees you will find:

local, seasonal fruits and vegetables

herbal products and cosmetics

local olive oil, honey and wine

vegetarian/vegan food

secondhand clothes/accessories

handmade goods by local artisans

Vinyl Corner with new and used records

Those who would like to participate can contact the market organisers before April 27, as available stalls are limited.

Sunday, May 7 from 11 am to 6 pm at “Oi Miloi – The Mills” event hall in Linou.