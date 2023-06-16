‘’Sessions’’ cultural project returns aiming to create inclusive, vibrant public spaces

Sessions, a multi-faceted proposal curated and directed by Dimitris Chimonas and Lex Gregoriou, will continue its second cycle of performances between June-December 2023 in the SPEL State Gallery in Nicosia.

According to a press release by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Sessions will enliven the entire SPEL building during this period, offering a diverse range of artistic experiences. The upcoming cycle will feature performative works, concerts, screenings, visual interventions, workshops, parties, and lectures, emphasising the richness of interpretation and engagement.

As part of the project, a curated library by Loizos Olympios and a meeting space on the building’s terrace will be established. These additions aim to explore modes of exchange, participation, and witnessing, with a strong focus on accessibility, inclusiveness, and community engagement—qualities that are essential for vibrant urban public spaces.

Starting from June 19, the doors of SPEL will be open to the public, enabling observation and active participation in every aspect of the SESSIONS x SPEL project, including preparation, execution, and archiving. The official inauguration of the ongoing project and the summer cycle of events is set to take place on June 29.

Sessions aspires to be a welcoming and secure space for the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond—a platform for experimentation, dialogue, and exhibition.

The detailed program of individual events will be announced soon, building anticipation among art enthusiasts and the general public.

The first cycle of Sessions occurred between October and December 2022, showcasing a vibrant series of cross-pollinating and fluid queer happenings. This included experimental dance and theatre performances, discussions, workshops, visual interventions, live music, poetry readings, parties, and film screenings. Collaborating with over 60 local artists and collectives, the initial cycle successfully hosted more than 25 events.

SPEL’s opening hours will be from Tuesday to Saturday, from 12 PM to midnight, providing ample opportunities for visitors to engage with the Sessions project.

SPEL State Gallery of Modern Art – Ammochoustou 73, Nicosia.