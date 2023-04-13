S//IP International: Tobias. – WLM – Flux Magnetic

Get ready for an electrifying Easter Sunday at S//IP Club in Nicosia, Cyprus, as we bring you the debut of Tobias. – one of the most influential and boundary-pushing artists in the electronic music industry and a Berghain resident.

With his vast experience and diverse output, Tobias. promises to take you on an unforgettable journey of synth-driven Techno, Experimental, and Ambient sounds, both as a live act and on his countless releases.

Joining him on the line-up are two highly experienced DJs in the electronic music scene. WLM, a Greek DJ and producer, has been an active member of the Greek electronic music scene under various aliases and has performed in Athens’ most important nightclubs and festivals. He is also a key member of the Overdriven team and has recently released tracks on Koslif Records and Semantica Records.

Meanwhile, Flux Magnetic, the alias of Chris Foti, has been an integral member of the local rave and club scene since the early 2000s and has developed a sound that is smoky, atmospheric, and falls under the ambient techno subcategory.

Tickets will be sold at the door, with an entrance fee of 20 euros. This includes 2 drinks before 12:00 and 1 drink after that for all night.

This event promises to be an epic celebration of music, with an incredible line-up of artists who constantly push the boundaries of electronic music.

Sunday, April 16 at S//IP club, Theofanous Theodotou street, Nicosia