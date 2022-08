Pilates Flow is a workout that combines strength training, cardio and mind-body balance. It’s a great way to start your day and fresh & energised. We focus equally on all the different aspects and let them flow together into one fun and dynamic work-out.

By giving moderate & advanced options to all the different exercises I target what everyone’s body wants & needs.

When Every Friday at 8 am, duration 45′

Where Coastal Broadwalk Paphos, Cyprus

