Free guided tour in Nicosia on July 28

Join a free guided tour in the old town of Nicosia and explore the city with the guide.  Τake the opportunity to learn about the most important landmarks of the city on a journey into the history of the old and new city.
Some of the landmarks that you will see during this tour are the Old Town Hall, Paphos Gate, Faneromeni Church, New Town Hall, Famagusta Gate, Archbishop Palace, Hammam Omerye and Costanza Bastion.
Meeting point: Eleftheria’s Square
Duration: 3 hours
Language: English participate in the tour please fill in the form 
When Thursday, July 28 from 10 am till 1 pm
Meeting point Eleftheria square
Organizers: Visit Nicosia, Visit Cyprus, Nicosia Municipality
By Lisa Liberti
