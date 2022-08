Dromea Racing Running Club invites everyone to participate in summer running and diving in Protaras. The group will run together for about an hour at a leisurely pace, starting and finishing at Kohili Beach Bar (MMAD bay).

At the finish, a light summery breakfast and refreshments will be offered to the participants.

When Sunday, August 21 at 6.30 am

Where Protaras, Kohili Beach Bar

Duration 2,5 hours

Event by Dromea Racing Running Club