‘Performing biographies – Short Solos by seven unique performers’

Spanning this year the 3rd edition of the ‘Associate Artist’ programme, the Rialto Theatre has selected acclaimed Cypriot artist Lia Haraki.
In the framework of the programme, a series of workshops take place, addressed to performing artists and performers who wish to explore the autobiographical solo as a genre.
At the end of the workshops, the participants’ short solos will be presented on Rialto’s stage.
22, 23 THU, FRI 20:30 (80’) ON STAGE
Performing Biography
Lia Haraki, Associate Artist Residence Scheme
Tickets: Rialto Theatre website