Discover'Performing biographies - Short Solos by seven unique performers'

‘Performing biographies – Short Solos by seven unique performers’

350300012 6568214069896092 3206663369656286327 N
350300012 6568214069896092 3206663369656286327 N

Spanning this year the 3rd edition of the ‘Associate Artist’ programme, the Rialto Theatre has selected acclaimed Cypriot artist Lia Haraki.

In the framework of the programme, a series of workshops take place, addressed to performing artists and performers who wish to explore the autobiographical solo as a genre.

At the end of the workshops, the participants’ short solos will be presented on Rialto’s stage.

22, 23 THU, FRI 20:30 (80’) ON STAGE
Performing Biography
Lia Haraki, Associate Artist Residence Scheme

Tickets: Rialto Theatre website

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Timeline: Migrant crossings in Mediterranean leave thousands dead
Next article
(Update) At least 78 drown in deadliest migrant shipwreck off Greece this year

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros