Pame Kaimakli Festival 2023 aims to ‘illuminate’ old stories and become the catalyst for new narratives to be written in traditional spaces such as the settlement of Kaimakli. By shedding light on narratives anew or giving them the opportunity to be recorded for the first time, it will provide a fresh approach to the inclusion of various marginalized social groups living in the neighborhood, as well as the connection between different social groups such as the elderly, immigrants, and other species.

The festival will unfold through walking events where new and old stories, performances, sound, artistic, and visual installations will be presented using light, shadow, and multimedia. Light and darkness will reshape landscapes, evoke memories, and sounds from distant and nearby places, connecting different worlds and individuals of different ages, nationalities, etc. The theme of Pame Kaimakli 2023 revives distant memories and sheds light on the emergence of new worlds, new realities, acknowledging and building relationships, while activating familiar public, private, and intermediate spaces and conditions under a new light.

With inclusivity as its goal, PK 2023 negotiates concepts of collective memory, multiple readings of place and experiences, creating a platform for the re-cognition of space. Maintaining its open and participatory character, it aims this year to create a framework for artistic events, works, narratives, and installations that reshape history by connecting memories with people and places, while simultaneously reframing the local within the global. The new stories presented within the framework of the festival aim to overturn separations and exclusions, shedding new light on time and place.

Saturday, September 23 from 12:30 am to 05:30 pm