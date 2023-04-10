DiscoverOvercoming documentary screening

Overcoming documentary screening

Overcoming
Overcoming

On the 20th anniversary of the opening of crossing points in Cyprus, OVERCOMING tells the inspiring story of Cypriot women, queers, and antimilitarist cismen challenging militarism and gender norms.

Through diverse interviews, the film explores how the opening and closing of the checkpoints, as the sole passageways between north and south, have impacted the lives of Cypriots while revealing their struggles against the ongoing division of the island and their efforts towards a more united future.

Overcoming will be screened at the Goethe-Institut Zypern on Saturday, April 22, 2023, followed by a short discussion.

Written by: Besire Paralik and Firuzan Nalbantoğlu
Directed by: Besire Paralik
Produced by: Firuzan Nalbantoğlu
Music Composer: Bunfyah, Inal Bilsel, Island Seeds, Monsieur Doumani
Color Grading: Marlene Loizidou
Translation by: Arete Pagoulatou, Aycan Garip, Despina Foulatziklidou, Diego A. Aparicio, Emel Gezen, Mamandia Constandinou, Nikolas Soros, Petroula Mavrikiou
Poster Design by: Milan Theophilou-Wooley

With the generous support of: Embassy of the Netherlands, Cyprus

Duration: 63 min
* Free Admission *

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Cyprus has among highest c-section rates in the world
Next article
Biden says he will run again in 2024 -NBC

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros