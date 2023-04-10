Overcoming documentary screening

On the 20th anniversary of the opening of crossing points in Cyprus, OVERCOMING tells the inspiring story of Cypriot women, queers, and antimilitarist cismen challenging militarism and gender norms.

Through diverse interviews, the film explores how the opening and closing of the checkpoints, as the sole passageways between north and south, have impacted the lives of Cypriots while revealing their struggles against the ongoing division of the island and their efforts towards a more united future.

Overcoming will be screened at the Goethe-Institut Zypern on Saturday, April 22, 2023, followed by a short discussion.

Written by: Besire Paralik and Firuzan Nalbantoğlu

Directed by: Besire Paralik

Produced by: Firuzan Nalbantoğlu

Music Composer: Bunfyah, Inal Bilsel, Island Seeds, Monsieur Doumani

Color Grading: Marlene Loizidou

Translation by: Arete Pagoulatou, Aycan Garip, Despina Foulatziklidou, Diego A. Aparicio, Emel Gezen, Mamandia Constandinou, Nikolas Soros, Petroula Mavrikiou

Poster Design by: Milan Theophilou-Wooley

With the generous support of: Embassy of the Netherlands, Cyprus

Duration: 63 min

* Free Admission *