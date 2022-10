Located at some of the most iconic beaches of the island, Cyprus Swim Series offers open water challenges for all levels of swimmers. With distances ranging from 1.25 to 5 Kilometers, our events promise to deliver a fun and safe experience for individuals as well as families. Join us in 2021 and be part of the Cyprus Swim Series family!

Registration

When Sunday, October 23 at 7 am

Info 99 105680

FB Page