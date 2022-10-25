Samhain Halloween Hike in Troodos on October 30

A Chairde, Cyprus Ireland Association invites you to the Samhain Halloween Hike on Sunday, October 30 will take place at the Artemis Trail nearby Troodos Square.

Artemis Trail: Distance is 7 km on mixed trails and stony paths with wonderful views.

Late Lunch will be at To Anoi in Pano Platres. Hikers are expected to be there at approximately 2:30.

Meal prices vary from €15 to €30 per person. Each participant will order their own meal.

The Taverna is dog-friendly, but you must inform the organisers in advance if a dog is coming with you.

If you would like to attend, then you are kindly requested to register in advance by Wednesday at 6 pm by sending an e-mail Please state whether you will attend both the walk & meal or join later for the Meal only!

Alternatively, you are welcome to text/phone Michael on 99 616698 confirming both walk & meal or attending the meal only! Again, send word by 6 pm on Wednesday.

Celebrate Samhain on this exciting hike. Extend the invitation to Family & Friends.

Slán go fóill!

Meet at 10:45 am to start walking at 11:00 am at N 34.933166 E 32.871986 about 2.5 km from Troodos Square.

