DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresSamhain Halloween Hike in Troodos on October 30

Samhain Halloween Hike in Troodos on October 30

Tr
Tr

A Chairde, Cyprus Ireland Association invites you to the Samhain Halloween Hike on Sunday, October 30 will take place at the Artemis Trail nearby Troodos Square.

Artemis Trail: Distance is 7 km on mixed trails and stony paths with wonderful views.
Late Lunch will be at To Anoi in Pano Platres. Hikers are expected to be there at approximately 2:30.

Meal prices vary from €15 to €30 per person. Each participant will order their own meal.
The Taverna is dog-friendly, but you must inform the organisers in advance if a dog is coming with you.

If you would like to attend, then you are kindly requested to register in advance by Wednesday at 6 pm by sending an e-mail Please state whether you will attend both the walk & meal or join later for the Meal only!

Alternatively, you are welcome to text/phone Michael on 99 616698 confirming both walk & meal or attending the meal only! Again, send word by 6 pm on Wednesday.

Celebrate Samhain on this exciting hike. Extend the invitation to Family & Friends.

Slán go fóill!

Meet at 10:45 am to start walking at 11:00 am at N 34.933166 E 32.871986 about 2.5 km from Troodos Square.

When Sunday, October 30
Where
Location
FB Page

Event by Cyprus Ireland Association

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
“1984” at Rialto Theatre on November 2
Next article
Caretaker handed 12 years in prison for raping person with disabilities

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros