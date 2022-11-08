Rock climbing in the dark in Nicosia on November 19

Put your senses to the test! There will be a shining whole new light on the Rock Climbing experience! With the help of fluorescent markers and your own neon attire, you’ll feel your way to the top of the “mountain”. Don’t miss a chance to visit a newly opened and pioneer of its kind REDPOINT Climbing Centre!

___

WHAT TO EXPECT:

– A bunch of people just looking to have fun and try out new things! So, beginners and first try-ers are definitely welcome!!

– Music, Vibes and Climbs!

WHAT TO BRING:

– Some comfortable clothes. White and fluorescent items of clothing are advised for extra visibility and maximum fun!

– Your ticket confirmation for entry

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW:

– Lockers are provided for the safety of your belongings

– Climbing shoes are included, so wear thin socks!

– Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable to another event of your choice, availability permitting.

______

When Saturday, November 19 at 7 pm

Where Redpoint, Nicosia

Location

Tickets from €25

Reservations & Info Stephania 96 013322 or Chris 95 117407

FB Page