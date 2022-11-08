DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresRock climbing in the dark in Nicosia on November 19

Rock climbing in the dark in Nicosia on November 19

Rock
Rock

Put your senses to the test! There will be a shining whole new light on the Rock Climbing experience! With the help of fluorescent markers and your own neon attire, you’ll feel your way to the top of the “mountain”.  Don’t miss a chance to visit a newly opened and pioneer of its kind REDPOINT Climbing Centre!
___
WHAT TO EXPECT:

– A bunch of people just looking to have fun and try out new things! So, beginners and first try-ers are definitely welcome!!
– Music, Vibes and Climbs!

WHAT TO BRING:
– Some comfortable clothes. White and fluorescent items of clothing are advised for extra visibility and maximum fun!
– Your ticket confirmation for entry

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW:

– Lockers are provided for the safety of your belongings
– Climbing shoes are included, so wear thin socks!
– Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable to another event of your choice, availability permitting.
______

When Saturday, November 19 at 7 pm
Where Redpoint, Nicosia
Location
Tickets  from €25
Reservations & Info Stephania 96 013322 or Chris 95 117407
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’
Next article
Vasilikon Wines Tasting at Vynilio on November 11

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros