Nireas Super Triathlon in Agia Napa on October 30

The most exciting format of triathlon, is where legends are made. This is the chance to compete against the best on the island.

The event will be the first-ever super triathlon made possible with the contribution of Ayia Napa Marina. With the engagement and fantastic support from Ayia Napa Marina we have managed to put together a spectacular course.The number of slots is limited.

After swimming in the amazing Ayia Napa Marina, the athletes have to run up a ramp into transition.

The bike course is as fast as it can be, demanding power surges and good handling to cycle in the pack.

The run follows a course inside the marina before a spectacular finish line.

When Sunday, October 30 at 8 am

Where Agia Napa Marina

Participation fee €35

