King of Kite with Valentin Rodriguez on August 5-7

The 9th King of Kite, Cyprus Kitesurfing Championship is brought to you by Kahuna Surfhouse from 05-07 of August 2022. The event will take place on Softades beach, in Kiti, Larnaca. Hosted by the former world kitesurfing champion Valentin Rodriguez this year’s event will be one not to be missed.

A unique experience to join as an athlete or spectator. Amazing water acrobatic competitions, incredible speeds in the races, pumping DJ sets, beach parties and unique pop up shops will make this an unforgettable event.

Nothing beats the combination of sun, fun, adrenaline, excitement and crazy extreme sports.

See you at the beach!

When Friday, August 5 – Sunday, August 7 from 10 am till 9 pm

Where Kahuna Surfhouse

