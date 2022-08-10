Hiking & hammock night by AZO on August 12-13

Active Zone Outdoor is organizing the Hiking & AIΩRA night which will include a night of hiking at Troodos mountains under the full moon, a short star gazing session and staying overnight on hammocks (αιώρες) at Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.
Hiking will take place on a nature trail at Troodos Mountains near Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.
The event is organised and coordinated by a Hiking Leader certified by CMCOF (Cyprus Mountaineering, Climbing and Orienteering Federation)
The participation fee 20 euros includes:
-Hiking
-Light dinner around the campfire (halloumi, sausage, pitta bread, vegetables, potatoes)
-Accommodation
a) staying overnight on your hammock
b) or tent
c) or in a room inside the hut
-Breakfast
LIMITED NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS
To apply please use the following link
IMPORTANT: each participant must have his/her:
*headlamp
*hammock, or tent & mat, or sheet in case of staying in a room
*sleeping bag
*small backpack (15L) (mainly for water, and food)
*warm clothes for the night
*hiking shoes and light clothes during the hiking
*water
*light dinner (sandwich or dry food, cereal bars, dried or fresh fruits etc)
*Camping mug/cup and plate
*Items for personal hygiene
When Friday, August 12 – Saturday, August 13
Where Mountaineering and Climbing Federation Hut
More info at 97 635417, 99 541017
