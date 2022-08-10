DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresHiking & hammock night by AZO on August 12-13

Hiking & hammock night by AZO on August 12-13

296589845 769765241114154 188832988281901550 N
296589845 769765241114154 188832988281901550 N

Active Zone Outdoor is organizing the Hiking & AIΩRA night which will include a night of hiking at Troodos mountains under the full moon, a short star gazing session and staying overnight on hammocks (αιώρες) at Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.
Hiking will take place on a nature trail at Troodos Mountains near Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.

The event is organised and coordinated by a Hiking Leader certified by CMCOF (Cyprus Mountaineering, Climbing and Orienteering Federation)

The participation fee 20 euros includes:

-Hiking
-Light dinner around the campfire (halloumi, sausage, pitta bread, vegetables, potatoes)
-Accommodation
a) staying overnight on your hammock
b) or tent
c) or in a room inside the hut
-Breakfast

LIMITED NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS
To apply please use the following link

IMPORTANT: each participant must have his/her:
*headlamp
*hammock, or tent & mat, or sheet in case of staying in a room
*sleeping bag
*small backpack (15L) (mainly for water, and food)
*warm clothes for the night
*hiking shoes and light clothes during the hiking
*water
*light dinner (sandwich or dry food, cereal bars, dried or fresh fruits etc)
*Camping mug/cup and plate
*Items for personal hygiene

When Friday, August 12 – Saturday, August 13
Where Mountaineering and Climbing Federation Hut
Location
FB Page
More info at 97 635417, 99 541017

Event by Active Zone Outdoor

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleLower temperatures to prevail in next three days-Met Service
Next articleMusic for the Mind and Heart: Stavros Lantsias Solo Piano in Tala on August 29

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros