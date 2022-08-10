Hiking & hammock night by AZO on August 12-13

Active Zone Outdoor is organizing the Hiking & AIΩRA night which will include a night of hiking at Troodos mountains under the full moon, a short star gazing session and staying overnight on hammocks (αιώρες) at Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.

Hiking will take place on a nature trail at Troodos Mountains near Mountaineering and Climbing Federation’s Hut.

The event is organised and coordinated by a Hiking Leader certified by CMCOF (Cyprus Mountaineering, Climbing and Orienteering Federation)

The participation fee 20 euros includes:

-Hiking

-Light dinner around the campfire (halloumi, sausage, pitta bread, vegetables, potatoes)

-Accommodation

a) staying overnight on your hammock

b) or tent

c) or in a room inside the hut

-Breakfast

LIMITED NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS

To apply please use the following link

IMPORTANT: each participant must have his/her:

*headlamp

*hammock, or tent & mat, or sheet in case of staying in a room

*sleeping bag

*small backpack (15L) (mainly for water, and food)

*warm clothes for the night

*hiking shoes and light clothes during the hiking

*water

*light dinner (sandwich or dry food, cereal bars, dried or fresh fruits etc)

*Camping mug/cup and plate

*Items for personal hygiene

When Friday, August 12 – Saturday, August 13

Where Mountaineering and Climbing Federation Hut

More info at 97 635417, 99 541017

