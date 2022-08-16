Full Moon Sea Kayaking at Governor’s beach on September 9

Moonlight kayaking sessions will be back in September! This is a short experience of kayaking under the full moon – an experience offered by the Sea Kayak Cyprus team.

A unique kayaking experience where you will paddle under the moonlight. After a short introduction, you will start paddling, where at this point it is usually to face light winds and waves due to the full moon.

The team will cover a short distance (approximately 2-3kms in total) and then enjoy the magic the moonlight and all what kayaking has to offer.

Then there will be a break in the limestone area to get rest, enjoy drinks and socialize.

Duration: 1.5 hours, but it can be extended to 2-2.5 hours in case you decide to enjoy the scenery a bit longer.

Important note

(I) There might be mild wind and waves, thus people who might develop sea sickness are not advised to participate.

(II) This is an Adult Only Event.

Other things to note

This activity is suitable for beginner kayakers, and it is offered as an experience. Participants should expect moderate work out but we also adjust to the group’s strength and stamina.

The kayaks we use are double, so if you are coming alone there is a chance you will be sitting and socializing with someone else.

What’s included

Sit-on-top double sea kayaks by Ocean Kayaks and associated equipment (paddle and PFD/ life-jacket), sea kayak handing briefing, experience guides, photographs, headlight, and drink and fruits.

Equipment

The kayaks offered are by Ocean Kayak – a leading sea kayak brand, and the associated equipment (Paddle and PFD), offer superior quality, stability and track well in both flat and wavy conditions.

When Friday, September 9 from 7 pm till 10 pm

Where Meeting point – western side of Governor’s beach

Location

FB Page

Info

Tickets 35 euro pp