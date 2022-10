The first off-road festival “All-Star” is taking place and that’s a fact, an event with a special guest the first-class Freestyle Brice Izzo, in a show that will take your breath away. The best of the best Cypriot Motocross and supercross athletes will participate in the off-road festival event.

When Sunday, October 9 at 10 am

Where Sanida Limassol

Location

Tickets €10 (presale) € 15 (at the door)