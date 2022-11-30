DiscoverOutdoor AdventuresDiscover Nicosia running or walking on December 4

Discover Nicosia running or walking on December 4

You’re invited to take a part in a running tour which will take place in downtown Nicosia and beyond on Sunday, December 4.  The aim is to get to know the old town through the narrow streets of the walled city. We will be jogging by the town’s Venetian Walls, past churches, workshops of Cypriot artists, galleries, and a section of the Green Line, covering a total of 6 to 7 km.

At the same time a second group, following a similar route but at a walking pace, will also be setting off.

When Sunday, December 4 at 9.30 am
Where Eleftheria Square, Nicosia
FB Page

Host: Running Tours Nicosia.
Organised by the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation on the sidelines of the “Quantum Nicosia Marathon 2022”

Event by Quantum Nicosia MarathonGo Running Tours Nicosia and Pola Hadjipapa

By Lisa Liberti
