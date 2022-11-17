Christmas Fairytale Festival at Cyherbia on December 3

Spend a special day out with your family and friends in nature! Go on a walk with your kids in the maze and the forest, and meet the WHO’S, the Grinch & Mrs Claus.

GAMES:

The Grinch is hiding in the tower of the maze and isn’t feeling the Christmas spirit at all. Can you help him? Before you go to the maze, you can write a message to give to the Grinch at the tower of the maze. Upon reading it, you might inspire him enough to have a change of heart and feel the Christmas spirit again!

After the maze, go for a walk in the forest, where you will head to Santa’s grotto. There, you can meet Mrs Claus, who will read you her favourite Christmas tales.

Storytelling times in English: 11.30, 13.30, 14.30, 15.30.

Storytelling in Greek:11:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00

Write a letter with your most desired wishes for Santa, to be sent to the North Pole. While you walk in the forest, find Santa’s hiding elves. Take part in different games with Santa’s Elf.

CRAFT WORKSHOPS FROM 9:00-15:30

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS WORKSHOP (€4 for each item. no booking needed)

* orange & cloves pomander

* salt dough ornament

* pine gnomes

* paper crafts for the little ones

CHRISTMAS SOAP WORKSHOP (€6, no booking needed)

CANDLE WORKSHOP (€8, no booking needed)

CHRISTMAS WREATHS WORKSHOP



Duration: 2 hours

Book your time slot This workshop requires pre-booking and the cost is €35. You can book your time slot by clicking the link below.Duration: 2 hoursBook your time slot here

RESTAURANT & BOTANICAL SHOP

Enjoy delicious winter comfort food & mulled wine in the Botanicus Bistro.

Find Christmas gifts for your friends & family at the Lavender Boutique Shop or Botanicals Shop

ALL-DAY ADMISSION TICKETS (includes walk in the park, games & a complimentary glass of winter warming tea in the restaurant)

Adults (13+) €5

Child (5-12) €3

Free admission for children under 5

Opening hours: 9 am – 5 pm

You can purchase them at the door & online at cyherbia.com

Info 99 915443