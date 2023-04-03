Open-Air Concert with Sistema Cyprus at Eleftherias Square

Whats OnConcertsOpen-Air Concert with Sistema Cyprus at Eleftherias Square

The Municipality of Nicosia and the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth are organising a Song Day with the theme “From Nicosia to the heart, songs in a hug”, on Sunday April 9 2023, from 12:00 noon to 5:30 afternoon on the Ledra – Onasagorou pedestrian streets and Eleftherias Square.

As part of Song Day, the great Choral Parade is happening once again, which will take place from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm from Eleftherias Square to Ledras and Onasagorou Streets.

Then follows a concert with six young school bands, which will be performed in Eleftherias Square from 2:00 to 4:00 in the afternoon at Schoolfest 2023, the Pan-Cypriot Festival of School Bands.

This great musical event in the centre of Nicosia will close with an open-air concert by the SISTEMA CYPRUS Orchestra at 4:00 in the afternoon in the lower part of Eleftheria Square.

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4 pm in the lower part of Eleftherias Square.

