Michel Ansermet Papadopoulos presents her new solo show at Alpha C.K. Gallery

Opening, Tuesday. 12 September at 7.30 pm

Exhibition Duration, 12-30 September 2023

Opening Hours, Tue – Fri 10.00am – 1.00pm & 4.00pm – 6.30pm & Sat 10.00am – 1.00pm

Alpha C.K. Art Gallery presents the latest solo exhibition of the French/Cypriot visual artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos. The exhibition entitled “In the Footsteps of the Masters” features 20 new paintings through which the artist unveils a vibrant dialogue between tradition and contemporary expression. The exhibition opens on Tuesday 12 September at 7.30 pm and it will be opened by Mrs Fotini Papadopoulou.

Inspired by the female figures in the artworks of legendary masters such as Picasso, Lichtenstein, Botticelli, and Modigliani, the artist brings these iconic women to life in a refreshing contemporary style that she calls “truculences colorees.” Each canvas resonates with Michele’s distinct artistic voice, exploring the intersection between heritage and innovation.

The exhibited artworks are not merely for viewing, but to travel the audience through history and witness the transformation of these classic female images into contemporary symbols. With each brushstroke, the artist delivers a narrative that transcends time, a story of muses and their creator.

Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos is a French-Swiss artist living in Cyprus. She was born in Paris and studied painting at the Académie Charpentier and then at the Έcole Nationalε Supérieurε des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

Characterised by colourful compositions and a jubilant disposition, the artist’s paintings present an external sanguinity. Through the carefully inscribed texts and slogans interspersed throughout the compositions, however, the artist adeptly expresses her social concerns and issues political messages which she presents to the viewer in a very effective and uninhibited manner.