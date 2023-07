The 2nd Astro Observation will take place on Thursday, July 13, at the Sky Amphitheatre away from city lights on a clear, moonless night.

The lecture about Uranography starts at 8 pm. Only 100 seats are available at €7 per ticket.

Book your tickets online or buy them on the spot (upon availability).

Language: English

Duration: ~40 Minutes

Online ticket: bit.ly/3JL4Yxm

Participants are welcome to bring their own telescope.