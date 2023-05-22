Lecture: Cyprus in the works of Cervantes

By Andry Christofidou-Antoniadou

May 30, 2023 | 07:30 pm

Andry Christofidou-Antoniadou was born in Limassol. She studied French and Spanish at the University of London as well as Educational Psychology and Education at Sorbonne University. She also studied at the Universities of Zaragoza in Spain, Nice and Montpellier in France and at the Pedagogical Academy in Erfurt, Germany. She retired from the post of Principal of Secondary Education in Cyprus. She speaks English, French, Spanish, Italian and German. She writes poetry, short stories, plays, novels, essays and research. Her works have been translated into many languages. Her research on Lorca is archived at the Lorca Centre of Studies in Fuente Vaqueros and at the Lorca Foundation in Granada. She is considered an authority on Lorca in Cyprus. Her research on Cervantes has been archived at the Museums-Research Centres in Esquivias Toledo, Alcala de Henares and in Valladolid. In 2019, she founded the Ad Litteram Cultural Development Centre in Limassol which she has been directing since then. She has collaborated with the Cyprus National Theatre, the National Theatre of Northern Greece and other theatrical companies with regard to subjects relating to Lorca’s works. She has published thirteen books (1984-2023). She regularly delivers lectures in Cyprus and abroad on literature and civilisation. She was awarded many important literary prizes in Greece.

The Lecture is made possible with the support of the Embassy of Spain in Cyprus.