Lavender Festival 2023

The 11th Annual Lavender Festival at Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou starts on Saturday the 10th of June until Sunday the 9th of July.

Cyherbia is the only place in Cyprus with specially landscaped lavender gardens, a lavender labyrinth for meditation walks, a distillation room where extraction of lavender essential oil takes place, and many other unique features for all the family, such as the maze, the woodland walk around Cyprus, and the fairy village. A celebration of the most aromatic of all herbs, the Lavender Season is the absolute highlight of the herbal calendar.

Activities included with your Lavender Festival Admission Ticket:

* Witness the extraction of Lavender essential oil

* Listen to informative talks on lavender’s many benefits, in English, Greek and Russian during a tour

* Join the fragrant processing of lavender

* Photoshoot in the lavender gardens with photographer Melina (book in advance)

* Taste a complimentary refreshing iced tea and lavender cookie

* Kids activities include a scavenger hunt game sheet to play in the herb gardens, maze & woodland

Take part in special workshops available every weekend during Lavender Festival:

Workshops for all ages.

Join any time between 11:00am – 15:00pm:

• Soap Workshop: Make your own personalised, natural soap. (€6 pp)

• Candle workshop: Make your personalised candle using beeswax and dried herbal flowers (€8 pp)

• Lavender Fairy Wish Bottle Workshop (€4 pp)

Workshops for teens & adults

From 15:30pm – 17:00pm

• Make your personalized Cosmetics Workshop (€30 pp)

Fancy a dreamy photoshoot in the lavender garden? Book your photoshoot with photographer Melina early! All packages include props and lavender lemonade! Space to change outfits is also provided at Cyherbia. For booking & info: https://www.cyherbia.com/professional-photoshoot-in-nature/

Professional photographers can book the lavender gardens for their photo sessions in advance. Special rates apply. Click here + scroll to the end: https://www.cyherbia.com/lavender-festival/

From June 10th – July 9th 2023. Open daily 9:00- 20:30

Follow this link for the full event program on the digital calendar: https://www.cyherbia.com/lavender-festival/

Location: Cyherbia is situated off the Ormidia- Avgorou Road, exit 63 off the A3 highway.