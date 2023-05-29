DiscoverLa lettera e il Leone: Venetian Epigraphs on Cyprus

Cyprus Institute
This is the launch event for a new project entitled «La lettera e il leone» («The Letter and the Lion»), devoted to Venetian Renaissance inscriptions in Cyprus. The event will briefly introduce the project and its scientific goals, as well as the digital tools and technologies that we will adopt to offer new insights into the use of writing for public display as a means of self-promotion carried out by the Serenissima during its rule on the island.

Venue: Fresnel Auditorium at The Cyprus Institute. Live streaming is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VceVzqYUblc

Project presentation: Lorenzo Calvelli, coordinator.

The local partners and their contribution:
– Italian Embassy
– Dante Alighieri Society
– Agios Epiphanios Academy
– The Cyprus Institute – STARC

May 31, 3 pm – 5 pm at the Cyprus Institute, Frenslet Auditorium. 

More info: https://www.cyi.ac.cy/index.php/component/k2/la-lettera-e-il-leone-venetian-epigraphs-on-cyprus?fbclid=IwAR1UPcgMoJK0zcP96pXEG3If7jTLBgW6zhaOlQSFDC1J2mwCBMysrxktv8c

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
