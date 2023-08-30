Jazz in the Grove: Daahoud Salim Quintet

The Pharos Arts Foundation waves a radiant goodbye to the summer season with an exciting jazz concert, featuring the multi-award-winning Daahoud Salim Quintet.

Formed in 2015 by the outstanding young pianist and composer Daahoud Salim, the Quintet has already been established as one of the most fascinating jazz bands in Europe, with appearances in some of the world’s most prestigious stages and top jazz festivals – including San Sebastian Jazzaldia, Madrid International Jazz Festival, Auditorio Parco della Musica de Roma, Amsterdam’s Bimhuis, Amersfoort, amongst many others.

For their Cyprus debut, on Saturday 16 September 2023 / 8:00pm, at the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open-air venue The Olive Grove in Delikipos, the Daahoud Salim Quintet promises an unforgettable evening taken off by a fusion of fascinating tunes, vibrant ethnic rhythms, hypnotic blues and hardbop sounds.

The concert is organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain on the occasion of the Spanish Presidency of the council of the EU, and is sponsored by CPT.

16 September 2023, 8 pm at the Olive Grove, Delikipos