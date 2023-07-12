Ireneos Koulouras Trio feat. Toms Rudzinskis

Toms Rudzinskis, one of Baltics’ leading Jazz saxophone players and composers with an innovative and unique sound in his performance and compositions, will perform for the first time at Technopolis 20, on Thursday, 20th of July, at 8pm.

In a beautiful garden, under the stars, Toms will perform with the well-known Irianeos Koulouras Trio. The quartet will join forces and showcase a selection of jazz standards as well as original compositions:

Toms Rudzinskis – Alto Sax, Ireneos Koulouras – Double Bass, Christos Yerolatsitis – Piano, Stelios Xydias – Drums.

Entrance: 15 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

A few words about the musicians

Toms Rudzinskis is one of Baltic’s leading saxophone players and composers with an innovative and unique sound in his performance and compositions. Leading his own band or performing as a well-respected soloist and sideman, currently resides in Berlin and travels across Europe to perform, collaborate and educate.

Masters graduate of the prestigious Conservatorium van Amsterdam, and numerous jazz and classical music awards winner, Toms has won the “Keep an Eye” Jazz award with the quartet “North by Northeast”, Best Soloist at the international big band competition “Meer Jazz”, selected as the Jazz ambassador of the internationally recognised venue Bimhuis. Won the prestigious “Burghausen Jazz competition” Grand Prix with “Matiss Cudars quartet” in 2012, which led to an opportunity to share the stage with internationally renowned Cassandra Wilson. Won the “Dutch Jazz Competition” Grand Prix with Loran Witteveen quintet which led to a tour in 2016 covering the biggest venues in The Netherlands.

In 2014 Toms released debut album “ABRA” with his Acoustic Quartet to critical acclaim, receiving double Latvian Grammy nominations as The Best Jazz Album and The Best Debut, gaining wider recognition and following in his homeland, speaking on TEDx stage and national press naming him the “most impressive discovery in Latvian jazz in the past years!”. Another “The Best Jazz album” nomination followed with the next album in 2017 – the first vinyl recording “Locomotion!” in independent Latvia, a fully analogue recording with the award-winning Austrian trumpet player Gerhard Ornig, named “one of the most powerful contemporary jazz albums the Latvian jazz scene has to offer” and praised for album’s harmonic diversity and compositional mastery.

Rudzinskis’ latest record, a collaborative contemporary big band album with Kenneth/Rudzinskis Space Big Band titled “Space Big Band” was released on Double Moon/Challenge Records International on October 2021 to both Latvian Music Awards and Danish Jazz Music Awards recognition, featured on Europe Jazz Media Chart and included on Lufthansa Group Airlines and Qatar Airways In-flight Entertainment.

Called “a talent in finding the unbeaten path where tradition meets extremely intellectual, free, complicated and interesting musicianship” Rudzinskis’ compositions and intense yet warm sound opens a musical conversation of powerful rhythms, expressive melodies, and exciting improvisation, truly highlighting his and his fellow musicians’ musical personalities.

Toms is currently composing new music for large and small ensembles as well as working on the post-production of the crowdfunded new album of his electro-acoustic quintet “ABYSS” and recording his second album with Toms Rudzinskis Quartet in 2023.

Besides traveling and collaborating with jazz musicians across Europe, Toms teaches at the Music Academy of Latvia and Ventspils Musical High School, holds a Jazz Jam Residency at Riga’s jazz hotspot “M/Darbnīca” and teaches online through his Jazz Community & Education project #SHEDNSHARE.

Ireneos Koulouras was born in Limassol in 1965. Ιn 1994-2000, he moved to USA to enroll at the Berkley College of Music where he obtained a BA in Professional Music. He, concurrently, studied with Ron Carter, Charlie Banacos. In 2005-2009, he obtained a Diploma in Bass Performance from the Athens Conservatory (class of Tasos Kazaklis)

Christos Yerolatsitis is a Cypriot pianist, keyboardist and composer.

With an interest in various music genres, Christos’s music is diverse and flexible to go in different directions. Christos moved to The Netherlands in 2009 where he studied Jazz piano performance at the Royal Conservatory of the Hague (BA 2009-2013) and Conservatorium van Amsterdam (MA 2013-2015). In 2016 he appeared in the biggest theatres of the country with the “Eef van Breen Group” in cooperation with the successful theatre production “Borgen”. In 2017 he moved to Mumbai where he got employed as the head of the Piano Department of the True School of Music, one of India’s biggest music schools. Christos is currently based in Cyprus working with various international bands as a leader and a sideman.

Stelios Xydias had his B.A. in music/jazz drums at the Codartsuniversity of the arts in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). He has collaborated with all the big names in Cyprus as well with some international artists like Guthrie Govan, Gilad Atzmon, and Damien Erskine. He has appeared in international Festivals and has performed in Germany, Poland and Greece.

Thursday, July 20, 8 pm at Technopolis 20, Paphos.