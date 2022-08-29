DiscoverHistoryFree guided tour in Nicosia on September 3

Free guided tour in Nicosia on September 3

Cityscape 4283094 960 720
Τake the opportunity to learn about the most important landmarks of the city on a journey into the history of the old and new city!
Some of the landmarks that you will see during this tour are the Old Town Hall, Paphos Gate, Faneromeni Church, New Town Hall, Famagusta Gate, Archbishop Palace, Hammam Omerye and Costanza Bastion
Meeting point: Eleftheria’s Square
Duration: 3 hours
Language: English (check below for the dates of the guided tours in Greek)
To participate in the tour please fill in the form 
When September, 3 from 10 am till 1 pm
Organizers: Visit Nicosia, Visit Cyprus, Nicosia Municipality
By Lisa Liberti
